Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 5,441 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $36.14 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

