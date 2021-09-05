ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,237 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

