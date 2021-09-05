Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $63.60 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

