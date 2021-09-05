Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Head to Head Contrast

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Semtech and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 11.66% 11.72% 7.60% IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Semtech and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80 IPG Photonics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Semtech presently has a consensus price target of $80.10, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $214.61, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Semtech.

Volatility and Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semtech and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $595.12 million 8.53 $59.90 million $1.12 69.78 IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.76 $159.57 million $3.81 45.73

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

