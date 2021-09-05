Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Hits Market Cap of $759,829.74

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $759,829.74 and approximately $16,164.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00066568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00160724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00228739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.46 or 0.07871366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.48 or 0.99834932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.00987125 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.