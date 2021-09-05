Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $341.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

