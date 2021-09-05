Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after buying an additional 168,548 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after buying an additional 634,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

