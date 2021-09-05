Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.