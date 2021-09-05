Sei Investments Co. Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 122,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,575.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,486.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

