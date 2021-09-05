Sei Investments Co. Has $18.97 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 124,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE:FMX opened at $85.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

