Sei Investments Co. Has $18.49 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

