SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.43. 168,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

