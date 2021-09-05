SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 168,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,097. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

