Sebastien Page Sells 7,667 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TROW opened at $218.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.