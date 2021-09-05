ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $565.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,273,697 coins and its circulating supply is 37,590,086 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

