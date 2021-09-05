Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 510.4% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 72,629 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,271. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88.

