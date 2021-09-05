Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $109.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.