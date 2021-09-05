Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 5.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 2,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.