Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $15.61. Sasol shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sasol by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sasol by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

