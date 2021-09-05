Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $15.61. Sasol shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

