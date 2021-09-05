Sandy Spring Bank Sells 976 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 149,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.