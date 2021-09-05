Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,717 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

