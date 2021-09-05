Sandy Spring Bank Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

NYSE BA opened at $218.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

