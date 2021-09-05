Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
SAXPY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 10,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.12. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $26.14.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
