Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

SAXPY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 10,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.12. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

