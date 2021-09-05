SafeMoon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.29 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $11.29 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00155862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00233774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.80 or 0.07883494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,318.02 or 0.99824354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.00985678 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.