Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 205,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

