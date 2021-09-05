Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.44.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 205,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
