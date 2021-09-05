Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 345 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of STX opened at $90.32 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

