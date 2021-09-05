Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 339,172 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Alkermes worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after buying an additional 177,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after purchasing an additional 356,989 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

