Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $5,848,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.