Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 30,698.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86,877 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 41.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLRN stock opened at $131.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.28.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

