Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.66 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average is $174.21. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

