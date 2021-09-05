Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 356,205 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 10,154.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,713 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,205 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $14,917,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $3,534,493. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.50 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

