Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 24,468 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Mimecast worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

