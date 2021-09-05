Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 126,216 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.48 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 246.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.