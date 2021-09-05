Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

ROYMY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

