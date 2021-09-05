Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,509,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.