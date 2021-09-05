Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$144.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$140.56.

TSE RY opened at C$129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$184.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

