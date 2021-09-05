Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 3,899 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

