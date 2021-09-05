Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,097 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 211.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Accuray were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in Accuray by 19.7% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 712,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 108,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $358.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

