Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 416 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

BATS:SPVM opened at $50.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

