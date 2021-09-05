Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $46,000 Investment in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $33,094,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $25,242,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOR opened at $15.53 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

