Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $43,000 Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BVS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $853.30 million and a PE ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

