Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $40,000 Investment in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 112.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

