Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 694.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

MRNS opened at $12.20 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

