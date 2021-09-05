Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.74 ($50.28).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.08. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

