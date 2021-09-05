Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $486.22 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

