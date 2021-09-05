Robert W. Baird Increases Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $73.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $15,582,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

