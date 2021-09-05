RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. 735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $78.24.

