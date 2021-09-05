RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 52.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,627. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

