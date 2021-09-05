RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $89.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 833,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $89,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. 316,226 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

